Former Grafton principal head of national schools body

A FORMER Grafton school principal is now the head of a national body representing independent schools across Australia.

The Rev Chris Ivey was welcomed by the Association of Heads of Independent Schools of Australia as their new honorary chair at their recent national conference.

He was principal of the Clarence Valley Anglican School from 2003-2006 before his current appointment as Principal of St Andrew's Anglican College in Peregian Springs, Queensland, a Prep to Year 12 co-educational day school with 1300 students.

In this position Rev Ivey will be negotiating with senior politicians and representing independent schools across Australia on many matters, including federal funding, government policies and legislation on such matters as curriculum, assessment and reporting.

Rev Ivey has been a member of AHISA's Board since 2015, as elected Chair of the AHISA Qld Branch. He has been AHISA's national treasurer since 2016. He has also contributed to AHISA's shadowing program for aspiring principals and mentoring program for new Heads.

Rev Ivey has also contributed more broadly to the development of educational leadership in Australia as a Fellow of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders (ACEL) and as a member of the Australian College of Educators (ACE).

In his address to AHISA's Biennial Conference, the Rev. Ivey highlighted the value of diversity in the independent schools sector - and therefore the value of diversity in AHISA's membership. He also emphasised the importance of autonomy in maintaining the rich diversity of Australian schooling and in sustaining the power of schools to respond to the needs of their communities.

"A priority for AHISA over the 2019-21 biennium will be to continue to protect and preserve the autonomy that is a prerequisite to lead our schools,' Rev Ivey said. "It is our autonomy that enables us to respond to the unique contexts of our schools, and give timely release to the immense innovative capacity of our schools.”

Speaking to Carol Bowern, a member of the Grafton Anglican School Commission in the North Coast Anglican newspaper, Rev Ivey spoke fondly of his time in Grafton and paid tribute to the strong sense of community at CVAS.

"We had some fantastic staff during my time, many of whom are still at CVAS and it is their passion for what we were trying to achieve that I will most remember,” he said.

"This was the time that the new campus at Clarenza was being established - a major move in the school's history.

"Grafton was the place I bought my first boat and fell in love with that awesome river.”