Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court after an earlier appearance.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court after an earlier appearance. Northern Star
Crime

Former gynaecologist accused of sex offences to face trial

Liana Turner
by
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist is expected to face a trial on extensive allegations of sexual offences next month.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, was formally arraigned in Sydney in April on allegations relating to more than 30 women.

His matter has been back before the court for what's understood to have been arguments into legal issues.

The case returned to the Downing Centre District Court on Friday, July 5 and it was adjourned for a trial to begin on August 12.

The allegations, which include charged of aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority, date from 1993 to 2016.

The court has previously heard the trial could span up to six months.

More Stories

downing centre district court lismore crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    RECORD: Valley house cracks the magic million

    premium_icon RECORD: Valley house cracks the magic million

    Property Landmark sale the first in the area to break the million dollar mark

    POLICE PURSUIT: Man jailed despite sticking to speed limit

    premium_icon POLICE PURSUIT: Man jailed despite sticking to speed limit

    Crime Panicked driver refused breath test, leads police around Yamba

    IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 9

    Meet the Candidates: Erin Dunkley-Moore

    premium_icon Meet the Candidates: Erin Dunkley-Moore

    News Get to know our Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates a little better