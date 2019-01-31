Former Iluka boy hitting the Air Force heights

GROWING up with his family in Iluka, Glen Braz often saw Royal Australian Air Force jets buzz over the town and onto the Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

Now, as Air Commodore and Commander of the Air Force Training Group based in Melbourne, Air Cdre Braz has been made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) to top off a long line of recognition for his contribution to the armed services and his country.

And he said that we are lucky that any kid from the country can get a great education and a dream of flying is real and achievable.

Air Cdre Braz joined the air force in 1987 straight out of school and attended the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra to complete officer training and a science degree.

"I always wanted to fly in Air Force and particularly the fast jet aircraft I so commonly saw flying at the Evans Head Air Weapons Range as a kid in Iluka. After my degree I started pilot training in at Point Cook in Victoria then onto Pearce in WA where I earned my Air Force pilot's wings in mid 1991.”

Air Cdre Braz was then selected for his "dream job” and started introductory fighter training at RAAF Williamtown in NSW before posting to RAAF Amberley to commence training on the F-111C in 1993.

"I flew the F-111 before completing instructor training and becoming a full time flying instructor, mostly at RAAF Williamtown. By 2001 I was back in Amberley and on the F-111 again, we then moved to Canberra for Command and Staff College after completing my Executive Officer tour at No. 6 Squadron, Amberley,” he said.

"I was lucky to Command No. 1 Squadron as we introduced the Super Hornet to RAAF service. Since then I have worked in the Australian Embassy in Washington, Commanded our Air Task Group in the Middle East, Commanded 82 Wing at Amberley and now, as an Air Commodore, I am Commander Air Force Training Group and based in Melbourne.”

TOP GUN: Glen Braz in front of one of Australia's F/A-18F Super Hornet jet fighter-bombers. PETER MITCHELL

Braz has attained many honours for his service in the RAAF, including a Conspicuous Service Cross, and a Distinguished Service Medal.

"The CSC was awarded for my efforts bringing the Super Hornet into Australian service where I was Deputy Director of the Super Hornet Transition Team and then Commanding Officer of the first Super Hornet unit - 1 Squadron,” he said.

"I was awarded the DSM for my period in Command of the Australian Air Task Group in the Middle East during 2015 and the AM is for my role leading teams in the introduction into service of the Growler Electronic Attack aircraft and overseeing both Super Hornet and Growler capability enhancement and operations as Officer Commanding No. 82 Wing at Amberley during 2016-17.”

Air Cdre Braz said he remembered his childhood growing up in Iluka, and occasionally returned to visit, sometimes on Anzac Day where possible.

"Iluka is a beautiful place with rainforest, beaches and the amazing Clarence River. I did not realise it at the time but I grew up in paradise and was very lucky to do so. It will always be a special place to my family and we still have close friends living there,” he said.

Braz said he was incredible humbled and honoured to be recognised in the Australia Day awards. "I have been very lucky to be a part of teams that have delivered great results for Defence on behalf of the Australian people and it has all been made possible by the support of family and friends along the way,” he said.

"The recognition is important, as much for families who also sacrifice so much so we can serve. I am so very grateful for the amazing support from my family and friends.”

For any kids from the country who aspire to the heights of flying through the sky, Air Cdre Braz's message is to the point.

"My simple advice is to go for it. If you have a dream, work hard and chase it.” he said.

"I was inspired by the thrill of aviation, cutting edge technology and being part of something big. My military career has offered all of those things and much more.”