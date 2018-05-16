Menu
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli remains on bail

by Alexandria Utting
16th May 2018 10:31 AM
FORMER Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has not fronted court for the first mention of his fraud charges.

Antoniolli, 47, was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with seven counts of fraud on May 2 and was expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court for the first time today.

Swearing-in ceremony of Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli. He replaced Paul Pisasale as mayor last year but stood down from the position after being charged with seven counts of fraud earlier this month.
He did not appear but was represented by defence lawyer Dan Rogers, who asked for the matter to be adjourned until June 13.

Antoniolli is the second Ipswich mayor to face CCC charges in less than a year.

He replaced Paul Pisasale as mayor but stood down from the position after being charged with seven counts of fraud earlier this month.

The offences relate to the alleged use of Ipswich council funds to buy auction items from charitable organisations between October 26, 2011 and May 20 2017.

Antoniolli became mayor in August 2017, two months after long-time mayor Paul Pisasale resigned before being arrested on corruption and misconduct charges.

He had been a councillor since 2000.

Antoniolli remains on bail and will return to court next month.

