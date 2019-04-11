Former Labor member comes out to greet the new team

Labor senator Kristina Keneally and Labor leader Bill Shorten enjoy a joke with former Labor member for Page and Clarence Harry Woods at a visit to the Harwood Sugar Mill.

AS Labor leader Bill Shorten made an appearance at the Harwood Sugar Mill on Wednesday, a familiar face of the Labor party also turned out to greet the current leader.

Harry Woods, who held the seat of Page for Labor from 1990-1996 under prime ministers Bob Hawke and Paul Keating, and also the state seat of Clarence from 1996-2003 greeted both Mr Shorten and former NSW premier and senator Kristina Keneally.

And although he maintains a low profile in the community, saying he hadn't given an interview since his defeat in 2003, Mr Woods said he believed there was a mood for a change.

"It seems to me Labor have gotten themselves back on stable footing and they'll be good in government,” he said.

With the government changing with the change in representation in Page, Mr Woods said he believed the seat was become more of a bellwether one, and it was good to see the leaders of parties coming to the area.

"Hawke came up to the races up here, and I think was the first prime minister to come since Earle Page,” he said.

"He was mobbed out at the races, and journalist Mike Willesee, who just passed away, asked him then how he dealth with all the attention and he just looked at him and said 'I love it'.”

Since then, the area has been visited by many prime ministers of the day, including Keating in 1996, John Howard, Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott, and watching Mr Shorten and his small entourage visit the mill Mr Woods said a visit of a major party leader would often attract a lot more people.”

"When Hawke visited Casino, the mayor organised for most people to have the day off, and they lined the streets to see him,” he recalled.

"And Hawke of course got out of his car and walked up the street. It must have taken him nearly five hours!”