Jeff Champion pictured at Champions Quarry, Wyrallah Road, Tucki, in 2012. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

Liana Turner
8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A FORMER Lismore mayor will have to wait longer for a decision in a protracted court case.

The case involves a dispute over cattle ownership which arose during the repossession of a Tuckurimba property.

The property, at 22 Hazelmount Lane, had been owned by the company Reavill Farm Pty Ltd, of which former Lismore mayor Jeffrey Champion and his wife, Diana, are the two directors.

AR Mortgages now has possession of the property.

After the Champions' children, Belinda Nott and Matthew Champion, were granted access to retrieve belongings, a dispute about who owned various cattle on the property broke out between Matthew Champion, Tucki Hills Pty Ltd - formerly directed by Jeff Champion - and the lender.

When the matter went before the Supreme Court in Sydney on June 12, Justice Richard Cavanagh acknowledged there was "a very significant dispute … as to ownership of any of the cattle in the defendant's possession".

The dispute has also put a hold on a sale which had been teed up, to free the lender of the cattle in its possession.

At that time, Justice Cavanagh was expected to make a ruling on this issue on June 25.

The case was then listed for a hearing on June 30, after which Justine Cavanagh reserved his decision.

It's not yet known when that decision will be ultimately handed down.

