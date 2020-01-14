Former Maclean man on trial for child sex offences in SA

A FORMER Maclean man has been charged with assaulting four boys on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

John William Hardy, who lived in Maclean between 1982 and 1991, has been charged with 13 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency, allegedly committed between January 2013 and April 2019 in the towns of Parndana and Kingscote.

All four of the alleged victims were aged under 14.

Mr Hardy, who is aged in his late 60s, pleaded not guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday to all 13 charges.

Responding to one of the charges, he said he was "absolutely not guilty".

Mr Hardy was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault in May last year following an investigation by SA Police's Special Crimes Investigation Section.

He was later charged with a further eight counts.

But on Wednesday, he faced the Adelaide Magistrates Court charged with a total of 13 counts.

He has been remanded in custody and will be arraigned in the South Australian District Court in April before a trial date is set.