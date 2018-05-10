Menu
Sir Alex Ferguson will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.
Soccer

Alex Ferguson ’no longer needs intensive care’

by Reuters
10th May 2018 9:09 AM

FORMER Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, the Premier League club have announced.

The 76-year-old, the most successful manager in the club's history, had surgery over the weekend and is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," the club said in a statement.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

Earlier current United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he is "very positive" Ferguson would return to full health after his operation.

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League trip to West Ham United, Mourinho was reluctant to discuss Ferguson's health in detail out of respect for his family's privacy but was confident the Scot would make a full recovery.

"His family ask for privacy and that's what I am going to respect," Mourinho said.

"But we are positive, very positive. We are confident."

When asked if Ferguson's condition would have an impact on the team, Mourinho said: "No, I can only think that if there is any relation it is a positive relation."

United have already qualified for next season's Champions League and just need a point to guarantee finishing in second place behind title winners Manchester City who were presented with the Premier League trophy at the weekend.

