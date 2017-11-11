Former Matilda's healthy approach to management success

WINNING GUNS: Jo Powell from Jetts Grafton has been named State Club Manager of the Year.

WINNING GUNS: Jo Powell from Jetts Grafton has been named State Club Manager of the Year. Caitlan Charles

A FRIENDLY, approachable place to work out is what former Matildas soccer player Jo Powell was aiming for when she took over the management of Jetts Fitness Grafton a year ago.

Now, all the hard work she and her staff have put into creating a good environment has paid off with Jo being named Club Manager of the Year for Northern NSW and Queensland.

With about 25 gyms usually in a region, Jetts Grafton went up against 67 other clubs.

"I'm pretty stoked," Jo said. "But it's not all me, it's a big team effort and I've got a great boss that leads the show, so there is lots of support.

"Grafton has a mix of personalities and a culture that we create here (that makes it special), it's not just that you walk in the door and you go and do your thing, we're trying to create a family environment. So at the end of your day, you come to visit family and friends, and that's what it is all about."

Jo Powell from Jetts Grafton has been named State Club Manager of the Year. Caitlan Charles

For Jo, her work at Jetts isn't really work.

"I love what I do and it's easy to do what I love," she said.

"I walk in the door and you're talking to people and having a chat with friends, I'm helping people out and changing lives is the best part about it.

"It's only through our members that we can achieve what we are achieving because we're giving to them and they've giving back to us."

Next year, Jo is aiming for the national awards.

"Last year, when I came on board, we have what's called a health check, and we were sitting at only 40%, we're now at 89%, and we're ranked at number eight out of 214 nationally," she said.

One of the ways Jetts has improved their "health" is by getting involved in the community, including forming a partnership with The Daily Examiner to support the Sportsperson of the Month throughout the year.

The 10 monthy winners in the junior and senior categories make up the nomination pool for the major individual awards at tonight's Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

The Jetts Fitness Junior Male and Junior Female winners will each take home a $250 voucher courtesy of Jetts Fitness.

Meanwhile, the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Year will take home a 12-month gym membership.

"I'm excited about the awards, we've got so much talent in Grafton and I'm looking forward to sharing and celebrating that," she said. "I can't wait to see who the major winners are, I have no idea."

The awards are proudly supported by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner with 7Sport Gold Coast presenter Katie Brown to host the evening and Danny Wicks, Alyce Bennett and Hugh Dougherty to feature as special guests.

Check out Monday's Daily Examiner for the full list of winners.