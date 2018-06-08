Menu
SACKED mayor Chris Loft has had his name added to the Hervey Bay District Court backlog and is now awaiting trial.
Crime

Former mayor awaits trial for criminal charges

Annie Perets
by
7th Jun 2018 6:18 PM | Updated: 8th Jun 2018 4:21 AM
SACKED mayor Chris Loft has had his name added to the Hervey Bay District Court backlog and is now awaiting trial.  

Crime and Corruption Commission charges levelled against the 67-year-old during his time in the top role have been committed to the higher court.   

Mr Loft's Brisbane-based lawyer Angelo Venardos appeared on his client's behalf in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court by phone on Thursday.  

The former Fraser Coast mayor, who had denied any wrongdoings to the Chronicle, was not present during the court mention.   

He is charged with five offences including two counts of misconduct in a public office, disclosure of official secrets, and computer hacking.  

No pleas have been entered.

A trial date is yet to be set.  

