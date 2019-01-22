Former miner racks up 20 charge crime spree in three months

RELATIONSHIP troubles lay at the heart of a former coal miner's downward spiral into drugs and a Rockhampton-wide crime spree.

Yesterday, Rockhampton's Magistrates Court heard the tale of Beau Jacob Orchard, 31, a former underground coal miner and father of two, who in the space of three months last year, managed to rack up 20 criminal charges.

Police Prosecutor Jess King tendered a five page criminal history, bolstered by 20 fresh charges to which Orchard pleaded guilty, including three charges of entering premises to commit indictable offence, three of stealing, three of drug utensil possession, three of dangerous drug possession, three of breaching bail and single charges of obstructing a police officer, contravening an officer's direction, trespassing, possessing a knife in public and receiving tainted property.

Ms King said his offending had escalated, most seriously by breaking into Crescent Lagoon State School (where he stole teaching aids), Rifen Marine (where he stole Shimano reels, monitors, knives and a fishing gaff), and private residences (where he stole a TV worth $400).

She said he consistently uncooperative, denying involvement to police despite them having fingerprint evidence of his crimes.

He was caught by staff and on CCTV stealing perfume (worth $40) from Chemist Warehouse, Skullcandy Headphones (worth $80) at Officeworks, a soldering iron and bluetooth receiver from Jaycar Electronics (worth $106) and he attempted to sell a stolen Quintana racing bike at City Centre Cycles.

Each time the police caught up with him, he also sought to conceal drugs (including Methamphetamine and Viagra) or paraphernalia (pipes, scrapers, spoons, bags, vials) he had in his possession - unsuccessfully fleeing on one occasion before being chased down.

Defence solicitor Joanne Madden said her client became involved in drugs as a consequence of the breakdown in his relationship with the mother of his children, leading to his loss of employment, his kids going into foster care and a "slow deterioration in his circumstances" where he committed crimes to buy drugs.

She said he had used his three months in pre-sentence custody to get clean and make enquiries through friends in the mining industry to regain employment and to provide for his family.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale acknowledged Orchard's rehabilitation efforts, desire to contribute to society and to look after his family.

"I think we're all on the same page that it's your drug offending that has put a young man with very good prospects with a good career with children, that you need to be a role model to, that it's drugs that have put you as a thief who breaks into people's houses," Ms Beckinsale said.

"The deterrent element for others in the community, as well as yourself is a strong element that I have to be aware of and also the denouncement that the community expects with this type of offending, especially when its been a number of offences over this period of time, involving businesses as well as dwellings."

Given these considerations she said "imprisonment was just and appropriate", sentencing Orchard for his crimes cumulatively to 18 months imprisonment, eligible for parole after six months, with criminal convictions recorded.

With time already served, Orchard is eligible for release on parole on April 2.