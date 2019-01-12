Mistress spills on alleged secret deals

FALLEN Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's long-time mistress has rolled on her former lover, spilling details to investigators of his alleged secret developer dealings.

Kaitlyn Moore, 37, was in a relationship for years with the energetic politician up until he was arrested in 2017 and charged with offences including corruption, perjury and illegal possession of a sex drug.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Ipswich building-material businesswoman has turned informant to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

She has given details of her affair with the crowd-pleasing politician that turned tumultuous by the time of Pisasale's arrest, with Ms Moore concerned about the married politician's fidelity.

Businesswoman Kaitlyn Moore, 37.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Further, she has detailed his alleged dealings with some entrepreneurs operating in the growing city.

That included an arrangement where Ms Moore stayed free at a luxury $1.15 million top-floor apartment in inner-city West End, owned by Pisasale's family company and the then wife of developer Stephen Williams.

The apartment allegations are unrelated to the charges Pisasale is currently defending.

Kaitlyn Moore has revealed how she met former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Mr Williams is a veteran developer and was a director of the Australian offshoot of Japanese construction giant Sekisui House, whose masterplanned residential community in Ipswich's Ripley Valley was championed by Pisasale for years.

She alleges Pisasale, now 67, used the apartment to have an affair with her, and Mr Williams with another woman. All three kept keys, with Ms Moore saying she kept clothes in the apartment and stayed there when Pisasale travelled to Brisbane.

The Courier-Mail divulged the apartment connection between the politician and businessman in 2014, with Mr Williams previously saying all costs and proceeds from the apartment were split evenly with Mr Pisasale's private company.

Paul Pisasale and Kaitlyn Moore at the Ipswich and Rosewood Coal Miners memorial in Limestone Park.

But it can now be revealed that a phony rental arrangement was allegedly created to disguise that the apartment was being used for extramarital affairs.

A lease was allegedly drawn up where Ms Moore's firm KJC Industries paid $850 a week in rent, with the businesswoman saying she was later reimbursed by Mr Williams via electronic fund transfers or cash.

No charges have been laid in relation to the apartment and the CCC has said its Ipswich investigation has been completed. Mr Williams told The Courier-Mail his dealings with Pisasale had been properly declared.

"The leasing arrangements on the apartment were for my personal reasons," he said.

What Kaitlyn Moore told the CCC about Paul Pisasale.

Ms Moore has also told the CCC what she believes about Pisasale's dealings with barrister and close friend Sam Di Carlo and Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone.

Pisasale and Di Carlo are both defending charges of official corruption over their alleged involvement in a plan by Mr Pinzone, 36, to turn a $3 million scrubland block in Ipswich's Yamanto into a complex with eateries and a childcare centre.

Di Carlo is alleged to have offered Pisasale a cut of the project. Pisasale is alleged to have agreed to champion the project by influencing council employees and contractors.

Mr Pinzone has not been charged with any offence and denies offering Pisasale any financial interest in Yamanto. He says Pisasale did nothing to benefit the project.

barrister Sam Di Carlo. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone, 36. Picture: Supplied

Pisasale, via his lawyers from Gilshenan and Luton, declined to comment, as did Di Carlo.

Ms Moore's relationship with Pisasale also allegedly involved interstate travel and staying at an apartment with views of Sydney Harbour.

It was allegedly owned by multinational waste company Veolia, which had a waste-disposal facility in Ipswich.

The Courier-Mail has previously revealed prosecutors will allege Pisasale in December 2016 stayed at an apartment, understood to be owned by Veolia, in Sydney while charging ratepayers to travel to a Keith Urban country music concert in the city.

Veolia declined to comment.

Ms Moore did not comment.

'PAUL TOLD ME TO SEND FAKE BILL'

PAUL Pisasale allegedly told his mistress to send a fake invoice to a former high-flying Ipswich developer once found with a knife and ecstasy in a "night of madness".

In a tell-all to corruption investigators, Pisasale's former lover Kaitlyn Moore details how she "stupidly drafted an invoice" at his suggestion to developer George Cheihk's company to help pay for machinery for her building materials business.

Ms Moore alleges Pisasale in April 2017 said words to the effect of: "Why don't you create an invoice and George (Cheihk) will pay that invoice."

Mr Cheihk is a former Lamborghini-driving, ex-bankrupt developer who in the mid-2000s made a big splash in Queensland's property scene.

Ms Moore has told the CCC that Pisasale allegedly told her Mr Cheihk would give her $30,000. "I have done a lot of things for George. ­George owes me," Ms Moore said Pisasale told her.

Ex-bankrupt developer George Cheihk.

Despite Pisasale allegedly boasting about his ability to help her out financially, Ms Moore told the CCC that Mr Cheihk never paid the invoice.

Ms Moore alleges Pisasale also mentioned another deal with Mr Cheihk and told her words to the effect that "he was selling his soul to help me".

Mr Cheihk's companies once lavished donations on both sides of politics and sponsored teams including the Brisbane Lions.

The Courier-Mail revealed one of his companies bought Pisasale's private restaurant site in 2004 for $325,000 - higher than ­council-obtained valuations.

Mr Cheihk maintained another valuation had supported his company's purchase price.

His big business lifestyle had crashed by 2007.

Mr Cheihk was later arrested after being found at a nightclub with a knife and ecstasy, and fined $500 after pleading guilty to assault in what his lawyer described as a "night of madness".

Mr Cheihk's business affairs were looked at by the CCC as part of its Ipswich council probe but he has not been charged with any offence in connection with the investigation.

He did not return queries.