How Tziporah dropped 30kg in 12 months

Tziporah Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has shown off her stunning 30kg weight loss. Picture: Christian Gilles

AFTER her doctor classified her "morbidly obese" at 120kg, Tziporah Malkah vowed to lose 20kg.

Now's she's smashed that goal, revealing to New Idea that she's dropped 30kg in just 12 months.

The model formerly known as Kate Fischer - and ex-fiancee of James Packer - is on a mission to reach her new goal weight of 73kg.

Speaking to the magazine, the 44-year-old said her shred was down to a strict exercise program, meditation, hypnotism and a clean diet.

"I feel so much clearer and lighter," she told the magazine.

"And not just because I've lost weight, but also because I've been slowly tossing the rocks out of the backpack which has been weighing me down for years."

The former I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant said that she's been focusing on her eating and exercise as well as meditation and hypnotism practices at Little Forest Lifestyle Retreat on the NSW South Coast.

Before Malkah was sent into the jungle on Network Ten's extreme reality show in March 2017, she tipped the scales at 118kg. While she lost 12kg during her time on the show, she put the weight back on after injuring her foot once the program finished.

During her time in the I'm A Celeb jungle, Malkah opened up about developing a "chronic eating disorder" at the age of eight.

"I don't have a healthy relationship with food. Since I was eight and I am 43," she said. "I have never eaten healthy within the 35 years. It has been a lifelong condition."

During her New Idea cover shoot, which is available now, Malkah said one of the biggest changes she's made during her quest to shed the kilos is ditching sugar, including cola and wine in favour of water and organic teas.

"Just not having sugar has been one of the biggest things for me," she said, noting she once lived on a high carbohydrate diet of pizza.

"I lost 12kg when I was on I'm A Celeb but I put it all back on. I now drink at least 10 glasses of water a day instead of six cans of Diet Coke.

"I've been close to my goal numerous times over the years but then something happens in my life, I'd turn to food and then I'm back up there on the scales again.

"It was just getting to a point where I was sabotaging myself but this time around it's different."

Once engaged to James Packer, Malkah said she previously had surgery to assist her weight loss, but it didn't help in the long run.

"I've had lap band surgery before and it didn't work for me," she said. " I also don't think it's going to be necessary now.

"As for other procedures, I've had laser facial to get rid of some rosacea which I picked up from drinking, but I might consider getting a (breast) lift one day. But for now, I just want to be the most beautiful version of myself."