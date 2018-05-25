Menu
Member for Clarence Steve Cansdell announced his resignation from his position on Friday 16/9. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner
Politics

Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

by Tim Howard
21st May 2018 7:42 AM

THE NSW Government has a moral obligation to pay the 23 Pacific Highway contractors owed $7.3million immediately says a former Clarence Valley MP.

Steve Cansdell, who was a National Party Member for Clarence from 2003 until his resignation in 2011, said the government should put together a rescue package for the contractors immediately.

"The deputy premier John Barilaro is coming here on Monday. He should bring the cash with him to help these people,” Mr Cansdell said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

