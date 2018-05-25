Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

Member for Clarence Steve Cansdell announced his resignation from his position on Friday 16/9. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner

THE NSW Government has a moral obligation to pay the 23 Pacific Highway contractors owed $7.3million immediately says a former Clarence Valley MP.

Steve Cansdell, who was a National Party Member for Clarence from 2003 until his resignation in 2011, said the government should put together a rescue package for the contractors immediately.

"The deputy premier John Barilaro is coming here on Monday. He should bring the cash with him to help these people,” Mr Cansdell said.

