Former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.
Former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.
News

Former MP still in hospital a week after cane train crash

Carolyn Booth
by
20th Jul 2018 5:18 PM
FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson remains in a serious, but stable condition in a Brisbane Hospital a week after her car hit a train last week.

A spokeswoman for the Brisbane Royal and Woman's Hospital confirmed Ms Donaldson's condition today.

The former MP suffered serious leg injuries and had to be cut from the wreckage following the collision last Friday, after she slammed into a train at the crossing on Bundaberg Port Rd.

Police investigations into the cause remain ongoing. 

