Former Nationals candidate to run for Page as Independent

Southgate resident Fiona Leviny will be an independent candidate in the seat of Page. She opened her election office at 127A Prince St, Grafton on Monday.

Southgate resident Fiona Leviny will be an independent candidate in the seat of Page. She opened her election office at 127A Prince St, Grafton on Monday.

FORMER Nationals Senate candidate Fiona Leviny has kicked off the party traces and will contest the seat of Page in the 2019 Federal Election as an independent.

The Southgate cattle breeder opened electorate offices in Grafton and Lismore yesterday, firing her opening salvo in her bid to win a seat in Canberra.

Ms Leviny said she had been a maverick during her seven-year membership of the Nationals.

"I had been an independent inside the Nationals, so it wasn't such a big step to run as an independent,” she said.

Ms Leviny said the final straw for her career with the Nationals was when party members voted to support the One Nation "it's ok to be white” motion.

"My concerns with what has been happening in the Nationals went back a couple of years,” she said.

"But when that vote happened I resigned immediately.”

Ms Leviny said she was also proud that during her time with the Nationals she stood against coal seam gas mining and was instrumental in the Northern Rivers becoming a CSG-free zone.

SIGN OF TIMES: Motorists entering Grafton from the south will be greeted by this billboard advertising Fiona Leviny's candidacy for the seat of Page in the Federal Election.

As well as her business and political work, Ms Leviny has been involved in arts and community organisations.

She has been involved in the Grafton Regional Gallery fundraiser Gate To Plate for a number of years and has been a board member on the Grafton bid to start up a country university centre in Grafton.

She said the campaign office will be staffed most of the time and would like people to come into talk to her about their issues.