NCIS actor’s shock claim about co-star

Actress Pauley Perrette has revealed she is "terrified" of former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon, claiming she still has "nightmares" of him "attacking" her.

The shocking allegation was made when Perrette - who played forensic specialist Abby Sciuto for 15 years until her exit from the series last year - was asked whether she'd ever return to the show.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," she wrote.

"I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it!"

Mark Harmon (playing Special Agent Gibbs) and Perrette (Abby Sciuto) in a scene from the show. Picture: Supplied

In a second bombshell tweet, Perrette, 50, shared a photo of an alleged crew member's injured eyes. You think I didn't expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job," she wrote.

It's not the first Perrette has delivered cryptic claims of physical assault on set.

While she didn't specifically name the long-running crime series, the actress sent out a series of cryptic tweets just days after her final episode aired in the US.

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened," Perrette said.

"I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm … Just …?

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent and feeding FALSE stories about me," Perrette continued. "A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'.

"No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it."

Perrette has shared several cryptic tweets since her departure from NCIS.

Perrette also seemed to imply she had been assaulted, tweeting: "I've been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults … I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

Perrette announced she was leaving the show in October 2017. At the time, it was publicly viewed as a professional decision.