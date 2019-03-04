Ikin: The five players set for big NRL Supercoach return

Welcome to the scrap heap - where high flying guns turned SuperCoach duds come to resurrect their scoring potential.

Remember the Carty Party? Or the glory years of Ben Hunt in 2015?

This could be the year for these players to bounce back to their former selves.

One of the great analysts of the game and host of Fox League's NRL 360 Ben Ikin outlines the players he thinks are most likely to rebound in 2019.

Jack Bird’s injuries have kept him from reaching his potential at the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Jack Bird (CTW/ 5/8, $320,900, Broncos)

Injuries mainly affected Bird during his first year at the Broncos and with a new coach and fresh environment, he will be a great addition for the squad this season. Bird averaged 58 during the 2015 season and hasn't really reached those lofty heights since.

Titans training session at Parkwood. Ash Taylor. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ash Taylor (HFB, $419,000, Titans)

Averaged 53 in 2017 and has the talent to be one of the best in the league. Taylor has shown glimpses of what he is capable of and has a chance to live up to it this season. He's the right age to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Bryce Cartwright has every chance this year to get back to his best. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Bryce Cartwright (2RD/ 5/8, $231,300, Titans)

The Carty Party was all the rage in 2016 when he was averaging 74 points per game. Since then, he has scored 29 and 25, much to the disappointment of SuperCoaches. Coach Garth Brennan has a year under his belt already and with the great Mal Meninga also at the club, expect players like Cartwright to reach their full potential.

Anthony Milford has been battling injuries and should bounce back. Picture: AAP

Anthony Milford (5/8, $511,900, Broncos)

"The Milf" had a turbulent 2018 battling through the pain of a shoulder injury for much of the season. It was a rollercoaster year for the Broncos five-eighth averaging 54.7, well below the 70.1 in 2017. By all reports, Milford looks to be in great form under new coach Anthony Seibold and shapes to return to form.

Matt Gillett. Picture: Peter Wallis

Matt Gillett (2RF, $432,900, Broncos)

Another player affected by injury last year, playing just five games and starting the 2019 season at a discount price. The State of Origin forward averaged 65.8 in 2017 when he was fully fit and should return back to form with new coach Seibold at the helm.