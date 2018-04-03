Former NRL referee to take whistle in Battle of the River

RUGBY LEAGUE: With more than 375 NRL games experience under his belt, it is expected referee Chris James will have no trouble with the Battle of the River derby between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts on Sunday.

James has been employed by Group 2 to help grow the burgeoning junior referee ranks in the region, and thus will be flanked by two junior prospects on the wings at McKittrick Park.

Group 2 Referee Association president Ray Pettit said James had already led two coaching sessions in the region and would be now taking his teachings to the field.

"We have set some pretty high standards for our referees this season, and Chris is helping us to develop those standards in our junior ranks,” Pettit said. "We have two young blokes who are rising through the ranks and we want them to be side by side with Chris when he takes the reins.

"We spoke with Chris about doing the game between the Ghosts and the Rebels because it is equal to, if not better than, a grand final game.

"He has had plenty of experience at NRL level and I am sure he will handle it.”

Group 2 referees will also be clamping down on more player indiscretions this season as they align with a current trend in the NRL.

After holding a summit with coaches and club stakeholders in the off-season, the referees group have promised to clean up the game in the region and put more focus into developing their ranks.

NRL referees have clamped down on 10-metre and marker penalties so far this season, resulting in some high penalty counts in the opening rounds. Pettit said it would be a similar situation in Group 2.

The referees have been given orders to put more focus on punching incidents and referee back chat, with players likely to be sent from the field for any indiscretions.

"Those were two of the main points to come out of discussions with clubs and Group 2 officials,” Pettit said.

"We want to be setting a pretty high standard in the group this season. We will be clamping down on the rules.

"It may take players a bit of time to adjust, but it's whether the guys follow the rules.”

The Rebels and Ghosts will face off in all four grades from 11am on Sunday.