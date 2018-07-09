Menu
Former One Nation adviser Sean Black has pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault and one charge of rape. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Politics

Former political adviser on rape, assault charge

by Vanessa Marsh
9th Jul 2018 3:02 PM
A FORMER One Nation adviser accused of assaulting and raping a woman in a series of violent attacks has pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Sean David Black, a former media adviser to Senator Malcolm Roberts, is facing trial over three counts of assault causing bodily harm and one charge of rape, all dating back to offences allegedly committed more than a decade ago.

Mr Black this morning pleaded not guilty to all four charges in the Brisbane District Court.

Prosecutor Brendan White told the jury that during the trial, they would hear evidence that Black had pushed a woman down a set of stairs, peeling her fingers off the rail when she tried to catch herself and kicking her in the shin at the bottom of the stairs.

He said a doctor would give evidence about the woman's injuries, which included infected bruising to her legs.

"She was told her bruises were getting infected and she was given antibiotics," Mr White said

Black allegedly later slammed the woman's fingers in a door causing severe pain and swelling requiring medical attention.

Mr White said on another occasion, Black had also raped a woman, later throwing her against a wall and threatening to kill her during an argument.

The trial continues.

