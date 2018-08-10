Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former One Nation adviser Sean Black. (AAP Image/David Clark)
Former One Nation adviser Sean Black. (AAP Image/David Clark)
Crime

Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

by Peter Gleeson
10th Aug 2018 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER One Nation adviser jailed for raping a woman has lodged an appeal against his five-year sentence.

Sean Black has filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence with the Court of Appeal.

The hearing will be held at the Court of Appeal on a date to be determined.

Black's sentence was to be suspended after two years and three months.

Earlier this month Black was convicted of raping the woman in a bathroom in 2007, pushing her down stairs and crushing her hand in a door.

Black, who did not give evidence, was acquitted on a separate count of assault.

one nation rape sean black

Top Stories

    Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    premium_icon Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    Community Did you know the post office in South Grafton's clock is wound-up by hand?

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Crime Search for wanted man

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Industry protectionism is an expensive exercise

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    Local Partners