Griffin: I’ve been slandered and I won’t cop it

Former Panthers coach Anthony Griffin will hit back at Phil Gould on NRL 360. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

SACKED Panthers coach Anthony Griffin will break his silence on Wednesday night on Fox Sport's NRL 360 to reveal the full extent of his fallout with Penrith supremo Phil Gould.

Griffin will strongly deny Gould's claims that he had fallen out with the playing group.

"I've had a great relationship with the players," Griffin will tell the show, "I've spoken to most of the players on the phone. I've had some nice text messages.

"I can handle getting axed but suggestions that I don't get on with the players is absolute rubbish.

"I've been slandered and I'm not going to sit back and cop that."

Griffin will appear on NRL 360 at 6.30pm.

The former Panthers coach was sacked on Monday despite leading Penrith to the verge of the top four.

Penrith general manager Phil Gould has since launched an audacious bid to lure former coach and current Tigers mentor Ivan Cleary back to the club.

Griffin was let go amid claims he'd lost the dressing room and couldn't take the club to a premiership.

The 51-year old joined Penrith to replace Cleary in 2016 and went 41-30 in his time with the club, steering them to the finals in 2016 and 2017.