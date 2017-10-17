Former PM's speech reveals a little-known talent

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott had an each way bet during his speech to a climate change denier group in London last week.

Adam Hourigan

FORMER prime minister Tony Abbott's latest views on climate change have shown up a talent few thought he had: a love of recycling garbage.

Speaking at one of his favourite haunts, in front of a bunch of deluded fogeys at the Global Warming Policy Foundation in London last week, Mr Abbott trotted out a bunch of ideas so old and threadbare they've become part of the climate denialists' wallpaper.

There was the climate change is a new religion, science not settled, alarmism, etc, chestnuts, which convey an idea that climate change is not a real thing.

But if it is, it's going to be good for you because it will raise temperatures and being warm is better for you than being cold.

The breathtaking hypocrisy of it all seemed to whiz straight over the heads of the GWPF delegates, who clapped and applauded their man for all they were worth.

Of course, these are not the views Abbott as PM expressed not so long ago, when he endorsed the Paris agreement.

Outside of the forum and the views of those people who delight in dashing off angry letters to the editor about the great climate change hoax, these ideas have been debunked so many times it has become frustrating.

The time has come to lose patience with ideological warriors who would see the world burn before they admit they were wrong.