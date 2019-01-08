Former political candidate charged with child-sex offences

Former Fisher candidate Jarreau Terry has been charged with child sex offences.

A FORMER Coast political candidate was arrested overnight, accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of four months.

Jarreau Terry, 35, was arrested at his Golden Beach home yesterday and appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates today where he declined to make a bail application.

Mr Terry challenged Peter Slipper and Mal Brough for the seat of Fisher in the 2013 federal election.

His independent party, Jarreau Terry Jobs Party Australia, had a strong focus on employment, small business and balancing "economic, social and environment issues".

Court documents revealed Mr Terry, known also as Joey Myer, was facing four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 allegedly committed between October 1 - 30, 2018 and two counts of permitting a child to deal with him indecently allegedly committed about December 28, 2018 and on January 4, 2019.

He was also charged with a single count of exposing a child under the age of 16 to an indecent act allegedly committed on January 4, 2019.

The offences were alleged to have occurred in various Sunshine Coast suburbs.

Mr Terry remains in custody with the matter adjourned until January 21 when he's expected to make a bail application.

During a political Q and A with the Daily in 2013, Mr Terry, then 29, boasted he had a plan to "greatly reduce the cost of living" by creating long-term employment in manufacturing.

"My only agenda during this campaign is to work with all of you to build a thriving Sunshine Coast by creating jobs, encouraging small businesses and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents," he said.