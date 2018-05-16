Tragic accident kills football star

FORMER Premier League star Jlloyd Samuel has been killed in a car crash, aged 37.

Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton defender Samuel died when he was involved in a smash on Tuesday (AEST) after dropping his children off at school, The Sun reports.

It is understood the former Trinidad and Tobago international was involved in a collision with a truck on a country lane near Warrington, in the north of England.

Police, fire engines and an air ambulance were sent to the scene, amid reports his Range Rover had burst into flames in the accident.

According to reports, one eyewitness was on the scene within minutes and, as he tried to get Samuel out, attempted to smash the window of the car while it was in flames.

The witness told the Warrington Worldwide: "The fire was too bad. I was too late."

Samuel leaves behind three children - Javarne, 10, Lakyle, 8 and Amara, 5 - and wife Emma.

A Cheshire Police statement said: ""At around 7.55am police were called following reports of a collision involving a van and a Range Rover near to Costcutter on West Lane.

"Sadly the driver of the car, Jlloyd Samuel, 37, from Lymm, died at the scene.

"The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment."

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association said: "We've received some terrible news that former national defender and Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England.

"According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extend deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago."

Flowers and messages of support were left by fans at the scene of the crash.

One read: "My brother, Jlloyd, gone too soon. RIHP, Rest In Heavenly Peace. Darius, Love Always."

Another said: "To Jlloyd, with lots of love you will always be with us. Stay strong."

Samuel was born in Trinidad and Tobago but grew up in South-East London, where his talents as a schoolboy were spotted by Charlton.

But then Premier League giant Aston Villa snatched him from The Valley and he turned professional with the Midlands club.

His talents were spotted by the FA, and Samuel went on to represent England at under-18, under-20 and under-21 level.

Samuel then joined Bolton in 2007, going on to establish himself as a regular under Sam Allardyce in the Premier League.

He then moved to play for Cardiff in the Championship before spending three years playing in the Iran Pro League.

Last year he agreed to become player-manager of Cheshire League One minnows Egerton FC.

