Bob Hawke taken to hospital

FORMER Prime Minister Bob Hawke was admitted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the 88-year-old was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon, where he is undergoing treatment.

It is understood that initial suggestions that the Labor giant suffered pneumonia or a stroke were incorrect.

Mr Hawke's wife Blanche d'Alpuget confirmed to the Daily Telegraph over the phone on Monday night that her husband was "OK".

Labor sources told the ABC the former party leader was in hospital for tests and it was "nothing serious".

Mr Hawke was Prime Minister from 1983-1991, leading the party to four consecutive electoral victories.