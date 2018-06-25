Morris: Stick with Ben Hunt

Former Queensland chairman of selectors Des Morris believes Queensland should stick with Ben Hunt at halfback. Picture: AAP/Julian Smith

THE man who oversaw Queensland's unprecedented State of Origin dominance has called for Ben Hunt to be retained in the No. 7 jersey for Game 3.

Des Morris was the chairman of selectors for the Maroons during their historic run of 10 series wins in 11 years until he stepped down after 2016.

Hunt has come in for criticism for his performance in last night's Game 2 defeat in which New South Wales sealed victory in the 2018 series.

The decision to grubber kick the ball on the third tackle inside the final 10 minutes while Queensland were trailing and the Blues had a man in the sin bin has come in for heavy criticism in particular.

Ben Hunt tackles New South Wales’ James Maloney during Game 2 of the State of Origin series. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But Morris said Hunt should be the frontrunner to partner Cameron Munster in the halves for the dead rubber at Suncorp Stadium despite calls for Queensland to blood a young halfback such as the Gold Coast Titans' Ash Taylor.

"I think I would go with (Michael) Morgan but he's not available (injury) so I would probably stick with Hunt.

"There were a couple of decisions that weren't smart football but you learn from that.

"There are plenty of options but I think they will stick with him."

Morris also called for the recall of Melbourne forward Tim Glasby, who played in Games 2 and 3 in 2017 but was left out for Game 1 this year and was 18th man yesterday.

"I'm a bit disappointed Tim Glasby didn't get a run," he said.

"He probably made a couple of errors in defence last year at the start but other than that he was very solid.

"He's a workrate player, which is where we probably lacked a bit at times yesterday."

Morris believes Tim Glasby could have been influential for the Maroons in Game 2. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

One shining light for Queensland despite the loss was the impressive debut of Kalyn Ponga off the bench despite having just 24 National Rugby League games under his belt and Morris can see a bright future at Origin level for the Newcastle Knights prodigy.

"He did very well, he's a very controlled young player," Morris said.

"I thought Billy (Slater) was extremely good too, probably those two were the ones that looked like they could break the game open for Queensland.

"(Ponga) is only a slight build compared to some of those monsters in the middle but he certainly did well defensively while playing second row.

"He's a big part of Queensland's future and he's going to have a big influence in the future.

"(Coach) Kevvie (Walters) has got to work it out but at the moment, I would think he would slot straight into the No. 1 jersey next year (with Slater to retire from representative football after Game 3)."