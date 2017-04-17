Former residents saddened by news of pool closure

The Ulmarra Playgroup enjoys the water at the Ulmarra Pool the day after Clarence Valley Council voted to close it at the end of the swim season.

Reflections of growing up at Ulmarra pool

WHILE visiting the Clarence Valley for Easter, I was saddened to read of the pool closure in Ulmarra. Having grown up in Ulmarra, this pool holds so many fond memories for me.

As a youngster I would spend every afternoon in summer at the pool to cool off and to socialise. Frankie had all the equipment we needed, a few dive rings, coins and a rope to drag each other across the width of the pool. Happy days indeed.

It was a safe, cool haven on those hot summer days. Some more adventurous teens would brave the nearby river wharf, and perhaps avoid the 10 cent - yes 10 cent, entry fee.

Instructions from our parents were always to return home before the afternoon storm, which was inevitable on those balmy summer afternoons, growing up on the Clarence.

During my primary school years, we would spend the last two weeks of the school year attending swimming lessons at the pool in preparation for our "swimming test" at the "big pool" (Olympic pool, and diving pool, which appeared bottomless in comparison to our little Ulmarra pool!) in Grafton.

The feeling of summer was on its way as we were able to wear "free dress" on these days to avoid wearing home someone else's uniform. Such a simple gesture, made for happy days indeed.

As the years passed and I returned home from university each summer, I had the privilege of teaching the young folk of Ulmarra how to swim in the pool. Years later I still have great pride in telling my own children, "I taught that person to swim".

As a mother of two children I spent many holidays taking my own children and nephews to the pool for a swim when visiting Ulmarra. They loved that you didn't have to walk blocks for a decent car park, cue up to enter or share the pristine water with too many others - happy days indeed.

I know my family will miss the Ulmarra pool experience, which has been a special time in their lives when growing up. I too will miss the swimming pool.

It is a shame that the cost of maintaining this community facility has outweighed the revenue it attracted. Over the years, this little community has seen the closure of halls, milk factory, churches, shops and service stations. What next?

I hope there is another recreational facility in the pipeline for all of the folk of Ulmarra. The talk of a skate park may appeal to some, but I'm afraid I hung up my skate shoes long ago.

F. Mulligan, former Ulmarra resident

Pool closure delivers sinking feeling

MY HEART "sank" when reading about the closure of the Ulmarra pool.

I have been a long term resident of the Clarence Valley and spent the first 23 years of my life living in Ulmarra. I have fond memories of visiting the pool on many a hot day in my younger years and in more recent years, and I can't believe the "tide has turned" in regards to keeping this community facility open.

I thought the passionate group fighting to keep this great facility open had managed to "keep their heads above the water", yet it appears not to be so.

Unfortunately I'm guessing it's too late to make a "splash" in regards to keeping the pool open. I hope the voices from the "wide blue" yonder were heard, and "ripples" do not occur between locals and the decision makers on council.

Wendy Rhodes, South Grafton