Former Rooster Paul Carter faces court on cocaine charges

Emma Partridge, Michael Carayannis | 11th Jul 2017 6:04 AM
Sacked Rooster Paul Carter will face court next month, accused of supplying cocaine to former teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall.
Sacked Rooster Paul Carter will face court next month, accused of supplying cocaine to former teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

RUGBY league bad boy Paul Carter will face court next month after allegedly supplying cocaine to his ex-Roosters teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall, with both players now axed from the club.

Police will allege Carter supplied Kenny-Dowall with cocaine at the Ivy in May this year.

The Daily Telegraph understands Carter is allegedly captured on the nightclub's security footage handing over the drugs.

Kenny-Dowall pleaded guilty to having 0.29 grams of cocaine on him when he fronted court last month.

Carter and Kenny-Dowall were teammates, albeit, for a brief period at the Roosters this year. Both have since been released by the club.

Carter was served with a future court attendance at Coffs Harbour police station on Thursday. It is understood Carter has been living with his dad Steve - a former NRL player with Penrith.

He is due to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on August 28.

In a statement the NSW Police Force said a future court attendance notice was served after an investigation by Sydney City Local Area Command.

"About 1am on Friday the 5th of May, police will allege that they saw a 25-year-old man supply an illegal drug to another man in a George Street, Sydney nightclub," the statement said.

Carter was let go in June with the Roosters issuing a short statement saying the club "wished Paul all the best in the future and will not be making any further comment regarding this matter."

Carter played 40 NRL games with three clubs since making his debut in 2014. His axing from the Roosters follows sackings at the Titans and South Sydney for alcohol-fuelled off-field incidents.

Carter was dumped by the Titans in 2014 after being caught drink driving twice in a year. He lasted two seasons at South Sydney before his time at the club came to an end last year.

He was released by the Rabbitohs after breaching the club's code of conduct and clauses in his contract Carter failed to turn up to training following a long alcohol drinking session. It came at a time when he had just signed a two-year contract extension with South Sydney.

Carter attended a Thailand rehabilitation facility following his Rabbitohs departure.

The 25-year-old was thrown a lifeline by the Roosters this year after the club offered him a one year deal. He played just three NRL games.

Kenny-Dowall has been able to resurrect his career at Newcastle, making a mid-season switch after signing with the club until the end of 2019.

Kenny-Dowall, a Kiwi international, pleaded guilty to possession when he appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court and was handed a 12-month good behaviour bond without a formal conviction.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  rugby league sport

