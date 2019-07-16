Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former sniper charged after AFP raid

by Greg Stolz
16th Jul 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRACK ex-army sniper whose Gold Coast home was raided by Australian Border Force agents earlier this month has been charged with serious weapons offences and will face court next month.

Border Force and Queensland police officers swooped on the Paradise Point home of Afghanistan veteran Robert Marchment on July 4 amid the alleged discovery of explosives.

The street was sealed off and residents locked out for most of the day as ABF agents and plainclothes detectives scoured the Warrie Close residence.

The Courier-Mail can reveal that Marchment, who runs a feral animal extermination business, has now been charged with one count of unlawful possession of category R weapons and unlawful possession of a ballistic vest.

Category R weapons include fully automatic machine guns and submachine guns, electric antipersonnel devices (stun guns), silencers and 'bump stocks'.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 8.

Marchment has declined to comment.

After he was revealed as the target of the raid, Marchment changed his Facebook profile which showed him brandishing and shooting guns, which are not the subject of the charge.

His profile said he liked 'back massages and anti-gunners' and that he managed Gold Coast Possum, Bush Turkey and Pest Animal Removal.

There was also a photo of his army certificate in fieldcraft as a sniper, with competencies including the ability to 'kill selected enemy targets with accurate fire' and 'wound or disable enemy targets with harassing fire'.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Charity organisation campaigning for housing reform, seeking donations for winter appeal

    Man’s body left three hours before found

    Man’s body left three hours before found

    Crime Man's body remained undiscovered for hours after truck crash

    Thousands of NSW hospital workers to strike

    premium_icon Thousands of NSW hospital workers to strike

    Health Hospital workers, paramedics fearful over safety

    Police press conference over missing kids

    premium_icon Police press conference over...

    Video Acting Inspector Darren Williams talks as four children who drove from Rockhampton...