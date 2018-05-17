Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General, generic photo of Cairns Courthouse. Picture: Brendan Radke.
General, generic photo of Cairns Courthouse. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Crime

Coach accused of lewd act claims he was ‘scratching’

by Janessa Ekert
17th May 2018 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER soccer coach accused of a lewd act while driving claims he was "having a scratch".

David James Selby, 34, is accused of masturbating while driving about 70km/h on the Captain Cook Hwy next to a van with two women inside on January 15 this year, the Cairns Post reports.

Driver of the van Ellen Stafford said she looked over and saw Mr Selby allegedly performing the act outside clothing while making eye contact.

"I could see that he had his penis in his hand and was going an up and down motion through jocks," Ms Stafford told the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence barrister Michael Dalton asked Ms Stafford: "Do you accept that you might be mistaken about that?" and she said no.

Mr Selby told the court that he had recently shaved his genital area and ended up with "a fair bit of heat rash" around his groin.

"I was scratching myself," he said.

Mr Selby is accused of doing an indecent act with intend to offend a person.

Mr Dalton argued that scratching wasn't indecent.

"Mr Selby wouldn't be the first man to inappropriately scratch himself or adjust himself," he said.

Mr Dalton argued that it was a circumstantial case and that Ms Stafford did not see Mr Selby's penis.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Morgan Harris said this was irrelevant because Ms Stafford gave evidence that she saw Mr Selby's erect penis through his underwear.

Snr Const. Harris had argued that Ms Stafford had been consistent in her evidence.

Snr Const. Harris tried to submit "similar fact evidence" in relation to Mr Selby pleading guilty in November 2015 to pretending to masturbate while driving next to a vehicle which held a 15-year-old girl. But Acting Magistrate Richard Lehmann rejected the application on the basis that it didn't have a "strong degree of probative force".

Mr Lehmann adjourned the matter to this morning for his decision.

court appearance defence editors picks lewd act soccer coach

Top Stories

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News CLARENCE Valley Council had tried to work with the previous operators, but were unable to come to an agreement over their tender offer

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News Non-government groups called to submit ideas to reduce homelessness

    • 17th May 2018 11:00 AM
    Unsung heroes of the Grafton to Inverell

    premium_icon Unsung heroes of the Grafton to Inverell

    Cycling & MTB FOUR Grafton cyclists make lasting memory of Classic.

    Local Partners