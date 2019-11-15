Former Socceroo set to host free training session in Coffs

HIGH PROFILE: Former Socceroo Clayton Zane will host a free masterclass in Lismore on Monday.

FOOTBALL: New Northern NSW Football technical director Clayton Zane will be in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday to host a free Newcastle Permanent Masterclass.

Zane recently just finished in his role as assistant coach with Newcastle Jets, a role he began in 2015, and has registered 14 caps and six goals for Australia as well as experience playing in Europe for major clubs Molde, Lillestrom and Anderlecht.

The masterclass is a unique opportunity for registered and accredited coaches from Far North Coast to observe a coaching and tactical session as well as meet and learn from the region's new TD.

The masterclass will be focused on designer games for sessions with limited space.

Zane said he was looking forward to delivering the masterclass in Lismore and connecting with the local coaches.

"The Newcastle Permanent Masterclass sessions are a valuable tool to assist with youth and senior level coaches development,” Zane said.

"The aim of these masterclass sessions is to address a major challenge, namely a 'lack of space' in the team environment.

"Sessions will focus on how a drill can be designed that allows the coach to work on a topic in line with their principles of play without the need for a large training space.

"Following the session, coaches will be able to discuss the challenges they face with myself in person, such as lack of space in training.”

The Newcastle Permanent Masterclass will take place at Coffs Harbour's C.Ex International Stadium from 5.30pm on Tuesday. Registrations can be completed online at form.jotform.co/ 93070465-848869.