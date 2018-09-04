Choking accused bailed with GPS tracker

The former soldier becomes the third alleged Gold Coast domestic violence offender fitted with a GPS tracker. Pic Annette Dew

A MAN who threatened to kill his wife will become the third alleged Gold Coast domestic violence offender fitted with a GPS tracker.

The man, charged with one count of DV strangulation, was granted bail in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday after being held in custody at the weekend.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have strangled his wife so hard she lost control of her bowels.

A condition of his bail is that he will not be released until a GPS tracker is delivered from Brisbane and fitted to his ankle.

Magistrate Mark Howden said the man must live with his mother and remain at the home between 10pm to 6am.

He is not allowed to visit parts of the Gold Coast, except for medical and legal appointments.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Damian Summerfield read from a 57-page statement, which detailed what he said "ticked all the boxes for why a domestic violence specialist court was set up in Southport".

The allegations detailed in the statement included death threats, actions which made the woman feel she was trapped inside her own home and being forced into performing sexual acts.

The woman said she was so desperate to escape she ripped pages from a novel, wrote messages for help on them and stuffed them into her bra in the hope she could pass them on to neighbours, the court was told.

The court heard the man had previously been fined $4000 for threatening to kill the woman.

Following the allegations and an apprehended violence order, the victim moved to the Gold Coast with the accused and their son late last year.

Last week police charged the man for allegedly breaching the violence order and released him on bail.

Days later the man handed himself into police and he was taken into custody after the woman alleged he had strangled her.

Barrister Alastair McDougall, instructed by Potts Lawyers, said there was no evidence of "daily rape".

He said his client's risk of reoffending could be reduced under strict bail conditions.

In granting bail, Mr Howden ordered the man must be fitted with a GPS tracker before his release, which is expected to be three to five days.