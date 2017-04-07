Former South Grafton High teacher a cash cow winner

A FORMER South Grafton High School teacher who won Channel 7's Sunrise cash cow competition has been described as a deserving winner by a former student.

John Wade, who was an English teacher at the school during the 1980s won $90,000 by answering his phone within three rings.

Janita Cooper was a former student of Mr Wade's while she was at South Grafton High, and said she thought the name rang a bell when she heard who had won.

"It's just really good to see such a humble man who deserves it win the money,” she said.

"He is a true Aussie battler, and I think it's great that he won.”

Mr Wade, who now lives in Kingscliffe, told Channel 7 he had been housing family members who were affected by recent flooding.

"My brother and sister-in-law were down at Chinderah which really copped a lot, and my sister-in-law's mother, she is from Tumbulgam, and they really copped it. She has actually lost her house there that will nearly almost have to be rebuilt,” he said on Sunrise.