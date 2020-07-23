Former staff, families shunned from historic jail ceremony

Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin salutes a staff member during the last official flag-lowering ceremony at Grafton Correctional Centre on Friday, 17th July, 2020 before the historic site before is officially closed on August 5.

Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin salutes a staff member during the last official flag-lowering ceremony at Grafton Correctional Centre on Friday, 17th July, 2020 before the historic site before is officially closed on August 5.

An open letter to the NSW Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin:

AS YOU are aware last week a ceremony, to mark the official closure of Grafton Gaol, was conducted at the centre. I believe it was a touching service marked by the lowering of the flag for the last time.

While I congratulate you for the holding of the ceremony and your attendance I cannot let the occasion go by without expressing my disappointment that you completely shunned those who previously worked at the centre. In addition, I understand you also requested serving staff members’ families not to be present.

A large number of people who spent a considerable number of years employed at the centre still reside in the local area. Including myself, there are four former governors of the gaol that live in Grafton.

Ten years ago John Heffernan published a book called The Last Governor, and currently hosts a Facebook page of the same name with almost 22,000 followers. The former jail governor was one of at least four living in Grafton who were snubbed from last Friday’s flag lowering ceremony to mark the official closure of the Grafton Correctional Centre, due to COVID-19 precautions. Photo JoJo Newby / The

The vast majority of these former staff members would have been delighted to have been invited to attend the ceremony, if only to observe from a distance.

Over more than a century many staff have shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the centre. Grafton is a “gaol town” and the significance of the gaol’s closure cannot be understated.

Only a few years ago when it was announced the centre was to be downsized a picket line was established at the front of the gaol to demonstrate just how important it was to the local community.

Now those who fought to retain the centre were not even given the opportunity to observe the final curtain come down on the centre’s operation.

I believe concerns over the COVID-19 virus were offered as the reason the ceremony was to be for staff only. With respect, I do not accept that - an audience could have stood over the road and watched ensuring a safe distance.

I believe you are a good man, who sometimes doesn’t get the best of advice, and you have the best interests of staff at heart. However, the decision to disregard both previous staff members and serving staff members’ families from attendance was the wrong one.

There is a lot of very bitter people up here right now that have expressed both anger and disappointment at not being afforded the opportunity to farewell the old centre.

To many it just reinforces their belief that, at the end of the day, you are really just a number. Once gone you are forgotten.

Kind regards

John