Star of Aussie drama A Country Practice dies

27th Dec 2018 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM

A FORMER star of the Australian show A Country Practice has died.

The ABC reports actress Penny Cook died of cancer last night, confirmed by a statement from the family.

She was 61. 

Cook played veterinarian Vicky Bowen in A Country Practice from 1981 to 1985. 

She also appeared in The Restless Years.

THE MERGER: Actress, MC and ambassador Penny Cook.
Earlier this year, Cook returned to the big screen in a supporting role in comedy movie The Merger

During interviews promoting that movie, Cook said she had a busy life since shooting to fame for her role in A Country Practice. 

She raised a daughter, looked after her ageing mother prior to her death and had been watching over her step-mother who has Dementia.

"There were things I had to say no to because I wanted to be around for her (daughter)," Penny said in August.

"She is now in West Australia at acting school. And I was caring for my mother so that limited my commitment to stuff that I could do."

THE MERGER: A scene from the new movie with Penny Cook (right hand side), next to her screen husband John Howard.
