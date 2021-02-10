Former Street Stockers champ out to regain title in Grafton

Leading the strong field of drivers aiming up for the 2021 Australian RSA Street Stockers title at Grafton Speedway this weekend will be 2019 winner Kiona Sunerton.

A solid field of drivers from all around the state of NSW are set to converge this Saturday night on Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, to fight it out for glory in the 2021 Australian RSA Street Stockers Title.

Heading the 40-strong Australian Title driver line-up is 2019 winner Kiona Sunerton, who is eager to claim back the Australian Title after losing it to youngster Joshua Boyd last season at Gilgandra Speedway.

The Kurri Kurri-based racer doesn’t have a whole lot of experience around the Grafton Speedway track, but that certainly isn’t going to hold Sunerton back in her pursuit for success.

Apart from Sunerton, other Australian Title leading contenders are going to be past Australian Title winners Raymond Terrace’s Shane Carlson, Maitland’s Blake Eveleigh and Sydney’s Shaun Davoodi. Brendan Wakeman, from Dungog in the Upper Hunter of NSW, has been close to winning an Australian Title, and he is focused on ending that drought and claiming that elusive Australian Title victory. Other drivers to watch out for include Chris Marino, Steven Walsh and Troy Dawes.

Grafton Speedway is regarded as one of the country’s most challenging tracks, and experience around the 440m track goes a long way towards being a frontrunning contender. Despite the field boasting a lot of out-of-town entrants, the locals are keen to hold their own on home soil, and those northern NSW based racers who are likely to challenge at the pointy-end of the field include Brock Armstrong, Luke Gray, Chris and Dale Corbett, and Steve Hall.

The format for the Australian Title is going to be three rounds of qualifying heat races, followed by a B main and then the 30-lap Australian Title deciding feature race.

The V8 Dirt Modifieds, which is going to be led by locals Joshua Rose and Christopher Polsen, heads the Australian Title support class fields in what is going to be the class’s final hit out at the track prior to next month’s running of the NSW Title. Other classes on the support program include Wingless Sprints, Production Sedans, Modlites, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2020-21 season. Based in Grafton, along with their new store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hession’s Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more about Hession’s Auto Parts, you can contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

For more information, please contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.

Grafton Speedway Entry Prices:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High schoolchildren (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

The racing action at Grafton Speedway will begin at 5pm.