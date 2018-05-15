Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff Huegill and his wife Sara were charged with cocaine possession in 2014 and placed on good behaviour bonds. Picture: Caroline McCredie.
Geoff Huegill and his wife Sara were charged with cocaine possession in 2014 and placed on good behaviour bonds. Picture: Caroline McCredie.
Crime

Huegill’s wife ‘steals’ $2500 pants

15th May 2018 4:50 AM

FORMER swimming champion Geoff Huegil's wife Sara has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of leather pants worth $2500 from a Byron Bay boutique.

The 24-year-old mother of two is accused of stealing the trousers from the Island Luxe store in Byron Bay, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Ms Huegill, a former publicist, will face Byron Bay local court in June.

For more details on this story, please visit The Daily Telegraph.

In 2014, Sara and Geoff Huegill were caught snorting cocaine at Randwick races and charged with drug possession.

Sara is married to former swim champ, Geoff Huegill.
Sara is married to former swim champ, Geoff Huegill.

 

Police were patrolling the venue on a Saturday race day as part of their regular duties when they were called to a suite in the grandstand by a security guard.

The couple was found with a small quantity of white powder and were later both placed on a six-month good behaviour bond.

Sara Huegill has been arrested and charged with stealing $2500 leather pants.
Sara Huegill has been arrested and charged with stealing $2500 leather pants.
alleged theft byron bay geoff huegill sara huegill

Top Stories

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    Weather TEMPERATURES are expected to be well below average for the North Coast, with a "super low" on the way.

    Resident's pleas over speed zone answered

    premium_icon Resident's pleas over speed zone answered

    News New speed zones for Ulmarra after campaign

    • 15th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Are funding requests the first sign of upcoming election?

    premium_icon Are funding requests the first sign of upcoming election?

    Council News Council asked to list projects for Federal funds

    • 15th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Rogers pleads not guilty to latest charges

    Rogers pleads not guilty to latest charges

    Crime Happy Paws owner back in court

    Local Partners