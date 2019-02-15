Menu
Andrew Bogut has been dominant for the Sydney Kings. Picture: Getty Images
Basketball

Why ‘sensation’ Bogut must be NBL MVP

by Matt Logue
15th Feb 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Sydney Kings coach and captain Shane Heal believes Andrew Bogut thoroughly deserves to win the NBL's Most Valuable Player Award this season.

Heal says the MVP is a race between three - Bogut, Perth's Bryce Cotton and Melbourne's Casper Ware.

He feels all three players would be worthy winners but Bogut's overall game and impact on the Kings gives him the edge.

"Andrew has been a sensation," Heal said on this week's episode of The Basketball Show.

"He has averaged 11 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks.

"Sydney have won six more games than they did last year - the most wins since 2008.

"Last year they were ranked the third worst defensive team and this year they are the second best.

"Bogut's influence isn't just statistically, it is also what he has done for his overall team and their success.

"The amount of shots from rival players that he changed. Andrew has done so much for the Kings and their success.

"He is also the defensive player of the year- give it to him."

The NBL's 2018/2019 MVP award will be announced at a Gala Dinner at the Crown Casino in Melbourne on Sunday night.

