Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
North Coast Bulldogs and Grafton Ghosts duo Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Smith are familiar teammates but were on opposite sides of the field last weekend.
North Coast Bulldogs and Grafton Ghosts duo Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Smith are familiar teammates but were on opposite sides of the field last weekend.
Rugby League

Former teammates face off in NRRRL thriller

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH no senior rugby league in the Clarence Valley this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, two of the Grafton Ghosts most promising talents have found their way into the NRRRL under-18 competition, and are making their mark ahead of the semi finals.

Elliott Speed has found a home at fullback for the Marist Brothers Rams, and last weekend they were up against the Casino Cougars which have secured the services of talented hooker Hayden Ensbey.

Speed gave the scoreboard attendants plenty of work to do as he went on to rack up three tries and kick six conversions for a personal score tally of 24 points out of the team total of 32.

However it wasn’t enough to secure Marist Brothers the victory with Ensbey crushing their hopes with a last-minute try to secure a 40-32 win at Crozier Field.

This weekend sees Marist Brothers take on Ballina Seagulls in the under-18 NRRRL Gold competition, with Casino and Byron Bay both on the bye.

The first round of the semi finals is set to kick off on October 11 with all teams in with a chance of a 2020 premiership.

casino cougars elliotts speed hayden ensbey marist brothers rams northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl under 18
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland-NSW border reopening date is revealed

        Premium Content Queensland-NSW border reopening date is revealed

        Breaking Queensland will reopen its border with NSW next month but the state’s premier says it comes with a strict condition as four new cases are recorded in NSW

        Snack Shack closure: What we know so far

        Premium Content Snack Shack closure: What we know so far

        News Will Brooms Head residents and visitors ever enjoy a scallop and chips from the...

        Maclean’s café competition to intensify next week

        Premium Content Maclean’s café competition to intensify next week

        Business There's a new cafe opening up in the main street, but it comes with a twist.

        Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

        Premium Content Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

        News It’s the double-D no driver or boater wants while out and about for the October...

        • 2nd Oct 2020 12:00 PM