Former teammates face off in NRRRL thriller

North Coast Bulldogs and Grafton Ghosts duo Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Smith are familiar teammates but were on opposite sides of the field last weekend.

North Coast Bulldogs and Grafton Ghosts duo Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Smith are familiar teammates but were on opposite sides of the field last weekend.

WITH no senior rugby league in the Clarence Valley this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, two of the Grafton Ghosts most promising talents have found their way into the NRRRL under-18 competition, and are making their mark ahead of the semi finals.

Elliott Speed has found a home at fullback for the Marist Brothers Rams, and last weekend they were up against the Casino Cougars which have secured the services of talented hooker Hayden Ensbey.

Speed gave the scoreboard attendants plenty of work to do as he went on to rack up three tries and kick six conversions for a personal score tally of 24 points out of the team total of 32.

However it wasn’t enough to secure Marist Brothers the victory with Ensbey crushing their hopes with a last-minute try to secure a 40-32 win at Crozier Field.

This weekend sees Marist Brothers take on Ballina Seagulls in the under-18 NRRRL Gold competition, with Casino and Byron Bay both on the bye.

The first round of the semi finals is set to kick off on October 11 with all teams in with a chance of a 2020 premiership.