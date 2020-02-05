Former Test pair have a point to prove

Cut adrift from the Test team this summer batsmen Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja have the chance to reassert their international credentials after being picked in an Australia A team to play the English Lions.

Rising star Will Pucovski has also been included in a Test calibre line-up which will be captained by Moises Henriques who looms as al all-rounder option for the mid-year tour of Bangladesh.

Australian coach Justin Langer recently singled out Henriques as an all-rounder of national interest, if he bowls more, and the 33-year-old gets the chance to throw himself in to the action at the MCG.

Pucovski was forced out of a three match one-day series against the Lions with concussion, but gets another chance to prove his Test credentials.

The powerful outfit, which includes BBL player of the tournament Marcus Stoinis, will take on a Lions outfit which will be boosted by the arrival of English Test stars Dom Sibley, Dom Bess and Zak Crawley.

All three recently played in England's 3-1 test series win over South Africa, with Sibley making a century at Cape Town and spinner Bess taking a maiden five-wicket haul.

Henriques needs to do a bit more with the ball. Photo: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

The Australia A bowling attack will be led by Test speedster James Pattinson with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson the only slow bowler included for the day-night affair starting February 22.

"This squad is a mix of young players and those with the opportunity to press claims for inclusion in future red ball squads in what should be a strong test against a very good England Lions side under lights at the MCG," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

AUSTRALIA A V ENGLAND LIONS, MCG, Feb 22-25.

Moises Henriques (c) (New South Wales)

Jackson Bird (Tasmania)

Marcus Harris (Victoria)

Josh Inglis (Western Australia)

Usman Khawaja (vc) (Queensland)

Michael Neser (Queensland)

Kurtis Patterson (New South Wales)

James Pattinson (Victoria)

Will Pucovski (Victoria)

Mark Steketee (Queensland)

Marcus Stoinis (Western Australia)

Mitchell Swepson (Queensland)