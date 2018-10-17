Convicted fishmonger bomber a free man

Joseph Palermo pictured while he was operating Menniti Seafoods in Tweed Heads.

Joseph Palermo pictured while he was operating Menniti Seafoods in Tweed Heads.

FORMER Tweed Heads fish and chips shop operator Joe Palermo is a free man after successfully appealing against a conviction of trying to blow up his shop twice.

And he is talking to his lawyer about chasing compensation for being jailed - and for facial injuries he suffered when attacked and stomped on in the notorious Grafton jail.

Mr Palermo was sentenced in May to two years and one month in prison for trying to bomb Menniti's Seafood at Tweed Heads on two occasions in 2014.

He spent 58 days in the Grafton Correctional Centre, where he was attacked by other inmates. His front teeth were knocked out and his head was stomped on.

"It happened the first couple of days I was in there," he said.

"One of the boys thought I was holding out, they thought I had tobacco and cigarettes on me but I didn't.

"They beat my up. I was out cold and they kept stomping on my head."

He said he woke up in the medical ward and after refusing to go into protective custody he joined the general prison.

He was then released on bail pending his appeal outcome.

Mr Palermo was released from the Grafton Correctional Centre after 58 days, during which he was attacked by inmates.

Earlier this month he had the convictions set aside and his appeal upheld.

"I was estactic, over the moon when I heard my appeal had been upheld," he said.

"Wow, that thought of going back there for 18 months non-parole made me sick.

"It goes to show there are people that are in there that shouldn't be."

Mr Palermo said he was talking to his lawyer about getting compensation for being put behind bars for a crime he has always maintained he did not do, and for the injuries he suffered in the prison attack.

Mr Palermo and his father Frank owned and operated Menniti's Seafood since 2009 until they were locked out by landlord Lou Menniti just before two attempted bombings.

Mr Menniti claimed they were locked out because they were behind thousands of dollars in rent.

But the NSW Supreme Court later found that the Palermos did not owe Mr Menniti money and the lockout was unlawful, and awarded them $320,000 for equipment and stock left in the shop.

Despite that, Mr Palermo was convicted on two charges of damaging property by fire or explosions despite the two attempts failing.

Lou Menniti at the Mick Gatto Bush Fire Appeal fundraiser party at Docklands.



About 6.30am on January 7, 2014, the new owners of the fish and chip shop could smell gas as they entered while the klaxon of the security alarm sounded.

They found two large gas bottles had been turned over out the back with the valves open.

Nearby were three small oxygen bottles with a screw nailed into each valve, and a 600ml bottle that appeared to contain petrol.

There was red duct tape across the lid and burnt out sparklers and wires on the ground.

Despite the gas, petrol, oxygen cans and sparklers, there was no explosion or damage to the restaurant.

Four days later there was another attempt to bomb the shop.

Joseph Palermo didn’t own the black Nissan Navara used in the second attempted bombing.

At 1.30am on January 11 a black Nissan Navara was driven into the glass front doors.

Inside the car were two small glass canisters containing a liquid with something taped to them. A police forensic expert described the liquid as being similar to napalm.

Tapped to the containers were two sparklers, which police described as a wick for the device.

But the bomb did not go off and the only damage to the shop was caused by the car.

The restaurant now has new owners.