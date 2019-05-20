Menu
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart stuns in a black lacquered one-shoulder gown by designer Julien and Gabriela, featuring a waist slit to expose her inner thigh. Picture: Splash News
Fashion & Beauty

Model stuns in very revealing dress

by Shireen Khalil
20th May 2019 10:55 AM

The leg-thrusting look was first made famous by Angelina Jolie back in 2012 at the Oscars, but former Victoria's Secret angel Izabel Goulart has taken the daring look one step further.

The Brazilian model pulled off the ultimate leg bomb at the star-studded Chopard party at Cannes Film Festival on Friday, appearing to go "commando" (undieless) to help accentuate the daring look.

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart stuns in a black lacquered one-shoulder gown by designer Julien and Gabriela, featuring a waist slit to expose her inner thigh. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
She held down the fabric to cover her modesty and avoid flashing too much as she walked into the Chopard at Cannes Film Festival on Friday. Picture Splash News
Izabel, 34, opted for a stunning black lacquered one-shoulder gown by designer Julien and Gabriela that featured a waist slit to expose her inner thigh.

To avoid flashing more than intended, the ex-angel held the fabric down in one place with the help of her hand.

The bodice had a cut-out running all the way from her shoulder to her midriff, flaunting her bare chest and taut tummy.

It was in stark contrast to the velvet pyjama suit she wore outside the Martinez hotel the following day, where she wrapped her enviable physique in an eye-catching matching fuchsia two-piece ensemble.

Izabel, 34, goes ‘commando’ as she walks into the party in the south of France. Picture: Splash News
The shirt and wide-leg trouser set was printed with a navy blue and white floral design that danced across the garment. She left the shirt unbuttoned to flash a white crop top.

Izabel was among celebrities shining at the Chopard jewellery party in southern France - including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and her musician hubby Nick Jonas, 26.

 

 

Her daring black gown was in stark contrast to the velvet pyjama suit she wore the next day. Picture: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
