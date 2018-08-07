Former Victoria’s Secret angel steps out in Sydney
IT WAS all smiles when former Victoria's Secret angel Karolina Kurkova stepped out on a rainy day in Sydney yesterday.
The 34-year-old Czech supermodel has jetted into town ahead of David Jones' spring-summer launch, where she will join fellow stars Victoria Lee and Jessica Gomes on the catwalk.
Sporting a Viktoria & Woods trench coat and Theory knit with a JW Anderson handbag, Ms Kurkova smiled to fans before being whisked away with her entourage into David Jones' store on Castlereagh St.
A David Jones spokeswoman said the mother of two was attending the CBD store to do fittings before the launch at Fox Studios on Wednesday.
David Jones' spring-summer campaign will feature Australian womenswear brands such as Zimmermann, Camilla and Marc, Christopher Esber, KitX and Bianca Spender, as well as key new season accessories from Sarah & Sebastian, Celine, Ellery, Bally, and RM Williams.
Ms Kurkova previously told The Daily Telegraph personality was the key to a lasting career in the fashion industry.
"Now more than ever, people look at not just what you do but also who you are … they look at the whole package," she said.
"Of course you have to be good in front of the camera, that's your job (but) back when I started having a personality was not very common."