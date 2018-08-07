Former Victoria’s Secret angel steps out in Sydney

Kurkova walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Kodak Theatre on November 16, 2006 in Hollywood, California.

IT WAS all smiles when former Victoria's Secret angel Karolina Kurkova stepped out on a rainy day in Sydney yesterday.

The 34-year-old Czech supermodel has jetted into town ahead of David Jones' spring-summer launch, where she will join fellow stars Victoria Lee and Jessica Gomes on the catwalk.

Karolina Kurkova arriving at David Jones Market Street store.

Sporting a Viktoria & Woods trench coat and Theory knit with a JW Anderson handbag, Ms Kurkova smiled to fans before being whisked away with her entourage into David Jones' store on Castlereagh St.

A David Jones spokeswoman said the mother of two was attending the CBD store to do fittings before the launch at Fox Studios on Wednesday.

Kurkova said the fashion industry is about the whole package. Picture: John Grainger

David Jones' spring-summer campaign will feature Australian womenswear brands such as Zimmermann, Camilla and Marc, Christopher Esber, KitX and Bianca Spender, as well as key new season accessories from Sarah & Sebastian, Celine, Ellery, Bally, and RM Williams.

Ms Kurkova previously told The Daily Telegraph personality was the key to a lasting career in the fashion industry.

Karolina Kurkova pictured on arrival into Sydney.

"Now more than ever, people look at not just what you do but also who you are … they look at the whole package," she said.

"Of course you have to be good in front of the camera, that's your job (but) back when I started having a personality was not very common."