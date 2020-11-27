Former Yamba Waratah’s mum says club “shafted” her son

THE MOTHER of former Yamba rugby player Jed Holloway, has taken aim at the NSW Waratah's after her son was granted an early release to play club rugby in Japan.

The 28yo 195cm lock was contracted until the end of 2021, but has now signed with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

Waratahs officials told News Corp's Rugby Confidential they wanted to keep Holloway but he had approached them for the release which they granted and left on good terms.

However his mother Debbie Holloway has painted a different picture, lashing out on a post on the Waratah's Facebook page, telling them they shafted her son.

"Finally your lack of respect to your former players have made a mumma put her hand up and say no wonder there is no culture at this club," she wrote.

"For many years my son has put his best foot forward both personally and rugby wise for the tahs putting in many extras for starlight (which he was an ambassador for) and also his locals rugby club and juniors.

"He was absolutely shafted for nothing except being a good mentor to younger players and his family. Poor form Waratahs and myself and my thousand friends will find another team with some heart and guts to support."

She was supported by many people on the comment thread, who paid tribute to Holloway's skill, and commitment to the Waratah's both as a player and in the community.

Ms Holloway responded to some of the comments of praise, saying that he loved being a tah - and that they used to drive him down from Yamba for weekend training.

"Jed was fortunate to enter the system from a small country town. Something we will always be grateful for. He is going to rip it up in Japan top league with Toyota Verblitz hoops and Keiran Reid," she said in another post.

In a post on the Toyota Verblitz page, Holloway is quoted as saying he was looking forward to training with teammates and coaching staff.

"I am so excited of being a member of Toyota Verblitz, which is a great team with good staff members such as Simon Cron and Steve Hansen and all the others," he said.