Good enough for the All Blacks, but not the Tahs

FORMER Waratahs prop Angus Ta'avao has been called into the All Blacks after Joe Moody was ruled out of the Rugby Championship with injury.

Starting loosehead Moody will have his thumb in a cast for six weeks after suffering a fracture during Saturday's 40-12 win over Australia in Auckland to secure the Bledisloe Cup.

With fringe contender Jeff Toomaga-Allen also injured, the uncapped Ta'avao is promoted ahead of next week's Test against Argentina in Nelson.

The 28-year-old made 22 appearances for the Waratahs across 2016 and 2017 before his form this year with the Chiefs caught the eye of New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

"Angus had a big season for the Chiefs during the Super Rugby season, was part of a very good Chiefs pack and has made big strides on the technical aspects of his position," Hansen said.

Ta'avao will cover tighthead with Karl Tu'inukuafe and Tim Perry to compete for Moody's No 1 jersey for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.

Moody is expected to be fit to play on New Zealand's tour to Japan and Europe in October and November.

Ta'avao - who is eligible to play for Australia through his mother - was invited into a Wallabies camp by Michael Cheika in 2016 but wasn't capped.

With Sekope Kepu back in Australia he was deemed surplus to requirements at NSW this year and was looking at job options outside of rugby before the injury plagued Chiefs came calling.

