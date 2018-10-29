Former Weir galloper steps out at new home

HANDY: Rioli will race at his new home track in the 1100m Time To Rock Class 2 Handicap.

HANDY: Rioli will race at his new home track in the 1100m Time To Rock Class 2 Handicap. Ebony Stansfield

CL 2 HCP: STABLE newcomer four-year-old Rioli will race in the topweight at his new home track today in the 1100m Time To Rock Class 2 Handicap.

Rioli had one race start for Australia's leading trainer Darren Weir earlier this year and ran last before finding its way to the tried sales.

Trainer and owner Alan Ryan and other owners Terry and Fahey Kelly picked him up on an auction site after his good form, including a win on debut for banned trainer Robert Smerdon, in the Victorian provincials caught their eye.

"He only had a few starts, we watched a few replays and thought he was a handy horse,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the bay gelding had a spell of 30 weeks but has been back at work with him for the past 12 weeks. The New Zealand-bred elding by Sepoy has had one start for the trainer, running on to finish fifth in bunched 1000m Class 2 at Port Macquarie.

"He is a horse that likes to have a go and has ability but he needs to be down a bit further on the weights,” he said.

The handicappers have not missed the lightly-raced four-year-old, carrying 59.5kg following the weight claim of Leah Kilner.

Being on the smallish side also doesn't help when lugging the heavy saddle.

"He isn't really big but fairly stocky and he likes to have a crack,” he said.

"It's just makes it harder for smaller horses to tow that weight you know, it's the biggest downside to him.”

Ryan said it wasn't ideal that he drew barrier 12 but Rioli liked to jump and run so they were seeing what happens.

If anything at least the trainer has enjoyed having the horse around the stables, with the Victorian galloper having a quiet natured personality.