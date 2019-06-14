Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former West Coast Eagles star Mark LeCras is still in the action. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Former West Coast Eagles star Mark LeCras is still in the action. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
AFL

Former West Coast Eagles star rescues two from burning car

by Fox Sports staff writer
14th Jun 2019 10:33 AM

WEST Coast premiership star Mark LeCras has been hailed as a hero after pulling two people from a burning car in Perth on Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old, who retired at the end of last year, was reportedly on his way home from giving a talk when he witnessed a car travelling in the opposite direction and veering off the road.

LeCras pulled two people out of the car, but a third person perished as it went up in flames.

Royal Perth Hospital confirmed the rescued passengers - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s - were in a stable condition.

LeCras played 219 games for the Eagles after being drafted with pick 37 in 2004.

afl mark lecras west coast eagles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    Opinion 'Royal commissions have a tendency to go places people are not expecting and discuss things many people just do not want to hear'

    • 14th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Local Faces Many know and love his songs, but few know his history in Clarence

    • 14th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Our country girl comes of age

    premium_icon Our country girl comes of age

    Music Tania Kernaghan has never felt better, and her new music proves it

    Aged care expansion looks to council approval

    premium_icon Aged care expansion looks to council approval

    Council News Report recommends St Catherine's development

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM