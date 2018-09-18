Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The report cites Fortnite as
The report cites Fortnite as "one of the most addictive digital games ever played”.
News

Fortnite destroys thousands of marriages

by Alex Sassoon Coby
18th Sep 2018 12:24 PM

AS MANY as 5000 marriages in the United Kingdom could dissolve this year as a result of viral video game Fortnite, according to research by a divorce specialist website.

The site, divorce-online.co.uk, conducted a study into the 200 divorce petitions they have handled this year and cited Epic Game's multiplayer shooter game as the grounds for many splits.

Fortnite's relatively recent arrival on mobile phones has made it even harder to get away from. Picture: Getty Images
Fortnite's relatively recent arrival on mobile phones has made it even harder to get away from. Picture: Getty Images

Citing the game's "drug-like qualities" and describing Fortnite as "one of the most addictive digital games ever played", the firm decided to look through its records for the year noticing "an increase in inquiries where Fortnite has been mentioned as part of the reason someone wanted to file for a divorce".

"It is no surprise to us that more and more people are having relationship problems because of our digital addictions," a spokesman for the company said.

"These numbers equate to roughly 5 per cent of the 4665 petitions we have handled since the beginning of the year," the spokesman went on, "and as one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the UK, is a pretty good indicator".

There were 107,071 divorces in the UK in 2016, the most recent year for which complete data is available, suggesting that Fortnite will be a factor in the breakdown of up to 4600 marriages in the UK this year, if the pattern is replicated across all providers.

 

Fortnite has joined pornography as an online temptation with the potential to make marriage problems too obvious to ignore. Picture: Getty Images
Fortnite has joined pornography as an online temptation with the potential to make marriage problems too obvious to ignore. Picture: Getty Images

It was not clear if more men or women were citing Fortnite in divorce papers, or if it was the desire to find a better duos partner that drove the split rather than a desire to find someone who plays the game less.

Fortnite is making Epic Games at least $AU421 million every month, with 40 million active players and 125 million downloads.

The Sun reported earlier this year that some women had been calling for a total ban on the compelling game as it had "brainwashed" their boyfriends.

Signing a petition calling for the game to be removed from circulation, one wrote: "This game is ridiculous. Ruining my relationship."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

editors picks fortnite gaming marriage parenting technology

Top Stories

    Clarence Council elect new mayor

    Clarence Council elect new mayor

    Breaking The results are in... meet your 'new' Clarence Valley mayor

    • 18th Sep 2018 1:19 PM
    SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    premium_icon SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    Pets & Animals Use our map to find out where the magpies are swooping this year

    Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    premium_icon Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    Crime A teacher will face court today charged with assaulting a student.

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    News Two decades of hard work for Wendy

    Local Partners