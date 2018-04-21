FORTRESS FIGHT: Rebels amped for Goliath battle

LEADERS: South Grafton Rebels co-captains Grant Brown and Karl Woodley will lead the side onto home soil against Coffs Harbour Comets tomorrow.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite bouncing back to the winner's circle last weekend, South Grafton Rebels coach Ron Gordon is taking nothing for granted as the side prepares to host Coffs Harbour Comets.

With the Comets' sizeable pack to contend with at the McKittrick Park fortress, Gordon said it had changed the way the Rebels prepared for the clash this week.

"You have to go into the game knowing they have the size advantage," he said. "We definitely have the forwards that can match it with them, but it is about making sure your line speed is faster and that defenders are getting up there to stop them before they get up any momentum.

"We won't be making any positional changes to the side, it is just about making sure everyone is across the game plan.

"Our kicking game has to be on point, we need to make sure we are making these big boys do their fair share."

While the Rebels welcomed new halfback Jerome Green with open arms last weekend, the club is still waiting on several clearances to come from the Country Rugby League, which has been a long process.

"It can be quite frustrating, to be honest," Gordon said. "Gone are the days when you could just show up for a game of footy on the weekend."

South Grafton are likely to be without workhorse lock Luke Welch who sustained an injury in their victory against Nambucca Heads last weekend.

While he has named co-cpatain Grant Brown to shift into a roaming role, Gordon said he will give his long-term lock until the last minute to prove his fitness.

"Lukey told me he was about 50-50 on Tuesday night, so I am hoping he is about 80-20 come Sunday," the coach said.

"At the end of the day he knows his body better than anyone else, and it will be his final decision. I am not going to push him into anything he is not comfortable with.

"We have a contingency plan in place, but he will still be a massive loss if he doesn't play."

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Coffs Comets at McKittrick Park, Sunday. First grade kicks off 2.30pm.

REBELS SIDE: 1. Izack Smidt, 2. Ant Skinner, 3. Nic McGrady, 4. Aaron Taylor, 5. Luke Roach, 6. Kieren Johnson-Heron, 7. Jerome Green, 8. Karl Woodley (c), 9. Kieren Stewart, 10. Jeff Skeen, 11. Dwayne Duke, 12. Josh Harris, 13. Grant Brown (c), 14. Edward Vale Tighe, 15. TBA